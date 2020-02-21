3AW
Kinglake resident admits it’s increasingly dangerous living there

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Kinglake resident Anthony McMahon admits his house is definitely at risk in a bushfire.

But not because of it’s location.

“It could be, but it’s probably more dangerous by the fact by the rules and regulations that we face where we’re not allowed to do any burning,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s fairly onerous to try and get permits to do that.

“We used to backburn all the time with my father.

“If I did what he did now, I’d be locked up for 10 years.”

Neil Mitchell asked Mr McMahon if he’d considered moving away.

“I’ve got no plans to shift,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Neil Mitchell
News
