Kitchen fire sparks evacuation of CBD high rise
A kitchen fire has sparked the evacuated of a high rise apartment building in Melbourne’s CBD.
About 100 people were forced to flee the Elizabeth Street apartment complex shortly before 4.30am on Monday morning.
The fire was in the kitchen of an apartment on the tenth floor.
The sprinklers activated quickly, extinguishing the blaze.
Fire Rescue Victoria Crews are working to make the scene safe.
All occupants have been allowed back into the building, except for those on level 10 and about three floors below.