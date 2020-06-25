3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Knife crime ‘becoming an issue’..

Knife crime ‘becoming an issue’ for Victoria, admits outgoing police chief

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Outgoing police chief Graham Ashton admits an escalation in knife-related crime is cause for concern.

But Victoria isn’t alone in facing that problem.

It comes after a recent spike in stabbings, most tragically highlighted by two fatal attacks in the past week.

Speaking in his final interview with Neil Mitchell before he finishes in the role, Mr Ashton said knives had emerged as a problem.

“They’re certainly becoming an issue for us and have for a little while,” he said.

Mr Ashton said regulation made it difficult.

“Knives can be found in any home and any knife can be lethal,” he said.

Graham Ashton also foreshadowed a spike in COVID-19 fines, given the recent re-tightening of restrictions.

He also shared his views on the deployment of the military in Melbourne to help with Victoria’s response.

Click PLAY below to jump in studio and hear his answers

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332