Knife crime ‘becoming an issue’ for Victoria, admits outgoing police chief

Outgoing police chief Graham Ashton admits an escalation in knife-related crime is cause for concern.

But Victoria isn’t alone in facing that problem.

It comes after a recent spike in stabbings, most tragically highlighted by two fatal attacks in the past week.

Speaking in his final interview with Neil Mitchell before he finishes in the role, Mr Ashton said knives had emerged as a problem.

“They’re certainly becoming an issue for us and have for a little while,” he said.

Mr Ashton said regulation made it difficult.

“Knives can be found in any home and any knife can be lethal,” he said.

Graham Ashton also foreshadowed a spike in COVID-19 fines, given the recent re-tightening of restrictions.

He also shared his views on the deployment of the military in Melbourne to help with Victoria’s response.

