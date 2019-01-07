3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Knife-point in Northcote: Woman flees..

Knife-point in Northcote: Woman flees with cash till

11 hours ago
Macquarie National News

A woman is on the run after holding up a Northcote convenience store at knife-point this morning.

The woman stormed the convenience store on Victoria Road, Northcote about 3.30am.

She threatened the attendant with a knife and demanded cash.

Police say she fled on foot down Separation Street with the cash till.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 165 centimetres tall was wearing a white beanie, blue jacket, track pants and black runners.

The victim was not injured.

Witnesses are being urged to come forward.

Macquarie National News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332