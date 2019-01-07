Knife-point in Northcote: Woman flees with cash till

A woman is on the run after holding up a Northcote convenience store at knife-point this morning.

The woman stormed the convenience store on Victoria Road, Northcote about 3.30am.

She threatened the attendant with a knife and demanded cash.

Police say she fled on foot down Separation Street with the cash till.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 165 centimetres tall was wearing a white beanie, blue jacket, track pants and black runners.

The victim was not injured.

Witnesses are being urged to come forward.