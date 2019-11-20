School canteen hold up: Bandits rob food trucks at knife-point 

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Two food truck attendants waiting to serve school children were yesterday terrorised by a knife-wielding gang in Melbourne’s outer south-east.

Two Tasty Fresh Food trucks have been visiting St Peter’s College in Clyde North to provide food to students while their canteen is under renovation.

The trucks were parked outside the school, preparing for the lunchtime rush, when four masked men approached just after 1.30pm and threatened attendants with knives and machetes.

“We were setting up our vans and then the next thing you know these four teenagers … with machetes and knives, came at me and my colleague, Anne,” food truck operator Nicola told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“They were waving at us, screaming at us so we would run away into the school.”

The attendants fled and the thieves helped themselves to cash and cigarettes.

The group, who were all perceived to be of African appearance, fled in a small white car.

Nicola said the quartet were all about six feet tall, skinny, and looked as though they were teenagers.

The bandits remain on the run and investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Nicola said she’s still in shock, but she is back at work today.

“I just thought, they’re not going to let me feel threatened or anything. I need to get back out there,” she said.

“I love the kids at the school, they’re brilliant, and they need to be fed.”

Anyone with information that could assist police with their investigations is urged to Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au

