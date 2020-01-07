Knitters from all over the WORLD unite to help Australian animals affected by bushfire

This is incredible!

Knitters and crafters from all over the world have come together to help the millions upon millions of Australian animals injured, orphaned and displaced by the bushfire crisis.

They’re making blankets, nests and protective pouches.

The group – the Animal Rescue Craft Guild – has an incredible 100,000 members and counting.

Items are being made and sent from countries all over the globe.

3AW Drive spoke with Avalon Llewellyn, one of its members, on Tuesday.

She said “easily over 500,000 items” had been made.

“We started tracking to begin with – but it’s got a bit too hectic now!” she said.

