Koala cruises past pub along main street in coastal town!

Tourists enjoying their first weekend out of Melbourne since lockdown eased have been reminded just how different things are down the coast, with a koala filmed strolling down the street at Apollo Bay!

3AW Breakfast was sent a video of the koala making its way down the main street and past the local pub, alongside pedestrians and seemingly without a care in the world!

Long Way From Home told The Rumour File concerns were raised for the welfare of the animal, but were told it was extremely common activity in the area!

Click PLAY below to watch the video!