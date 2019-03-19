Koligo Therapeutics provides therapies for patients with chronic pancreatitis and Type 1 diabetes.

The Koligo Therapeutics’ IPO is now open and this is your opportunity to invest.

Click PLAY to hear Koligo’s CEO Matt Lehman describing regenerative medicine

The Koligo IPO closes March 22. Consider the prospectus and whether this is a suitable investment for you, taking into account your investment objectives, financial situation and needs.

Applications for investment can only be made on the prospectus at koligo.net