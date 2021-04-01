3AW
KPMG to abolish controversial ‘expected’ retirement policy

1 hour ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for KPMG to abolish controversial ‘expected’ retirement policy

Partners at KPMG have reportedly voted to abolish the firm’s “expected” retirement age of 58 from July 1 this year.

The firm had come under fire for forcing staff out earlier than they otherwise wanted to retire.

One lawyer has told Tom Elliott it wasn’t legal in the first place.

“I’m shocked these sorts of policies remain in place in 2021,” Andrew Jewell from Jewell Hancock Employment Lawyers explained.

“It’s not legal.”

Click PLAY below to hear him explain more

Picture by Getty iStock

