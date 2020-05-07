Kylie Blackwood’s killer sentenced to life in prison
Scott Alan Murdoch has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering Kylie Blackwood.
Murdoch killed the Pakenham mother during a robbery at her home in 2013.
Murdoch, who pleaded guilty, learned his fate in court on Thursday.
He’s been handed a non-parole period of 36 years.
Kylie’s family thanked police for their “persistence and efforts” in getting them a result.
“On behalf of Kylie’s family, we would like to thank the Homicide Squad and everyone involved with the case for their persistence and efforts to get a result.
“After six-and-a-half years we have some closure but it does not bring our daughter back.
“Kylie was a dearly loved daughter, wife, sister, mother and friend.
“We hope that the parole system will be more accountable for whom they release in the future.”