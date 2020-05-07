Kylie Blackwood’s killer sentenced to life in prison

Scott Alan Murdoch has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering Kylie Blackwood.

Murdoch killed the Pakenham mother during a robbery at her home in 2013.

Murdoch, who pleaded guilty, learned his fate in court on Thursday.

He’s been handed a non-parole period of 36 years.

Kylie’s family thanked police for their “persistence and efforts” in getting them a result.