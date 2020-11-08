3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Kylie Minogue on blue light discos and finishing an album at home

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Kylie Minogue on blue light discos and finishing an album at home

Australia’s princess of pop, Kylie Minogue, has just released her fifteenth studio album.

She finished the album, DISCO, from home, with the help of many blankets.

“It presented its challenges, let’s say!,” she told Ross and Russel.

“I moved some furniture around, clothes racks, covered them in duvets, blankets, pillows.”

Kylie also shared her early disco memories, including a blue light disco in Camberwell, and being knocked back from a nightclub.

Press PLAY below for the full interview.

Image: Charlie Gray/supplied

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332