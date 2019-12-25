Kylie Minogue stars in new tourism campaign aimed at Brits!

A new tourism campaign aimed at our English cousins, starring Kylie Minogue, has aired in Britain before the Queen’s annual Christmas message.

Shane Warne, Ash Barty and Ian Thorpe are others who star in the promotion.

It comes in the form of a song, written by Eddie Perfect.

Adam Hills, best known in Australia as host of Spicks and Specks, also features prominently.

The $15 million campaign plays on the unrest in British politics caused by Brexit, telling viewers to “call on your friends in Australia”.

It’s received glowing feedback already.

“I think it’s great. It’s got winner written all over it,” Margy Osmond, the CEO of the Tourism and Transport forum, told 3AW Breakfast.

Phillipa Harrison, Managing Director at Tourism Australia, told 3AW Mornings they were very happy with how it had ended up.

