3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Kyrgios reaches new low in extraordinary Italian Open meltdown, walk-off

4 hours ago
Ross and John

Nick Kygrios’ on court meltdowns have reached a new low at the Italian Open.

The world no. 36 appeared volatile from the outset in his round 2 match against Norwegian qualifier Casper Ruud, but that reached boiling point when he walked off the court at 1-1 in the third set.

After disagreeing with a line judge and then attacking the crowd for talking during his serve, Krygios was docked a point and subsequently lost the plot.

He slammed down his racket, kicked a water bottle and hurled a chair onto the court.

Before he could officially be disqualified, he packed up his bag, shook hands with his opponent and the umpire and stormed off.

The 24-year-old will lose $33,635 in prizemoney in addition to 45 ATP points, with further punishment likely pending an investigation.

Ross and John
NewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332