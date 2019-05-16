Kyrgios reaches new low in extraordinary Italian Open meltdown, walk-off
Nick Kygrios’ on court meltdowns have reached a new low at the Italian Open.
The world no. 36 appeared volatile from the outset in his round 2 match against Norwegian qualifier Casper Ruud, but that reached boiling point when he walked off the court at 1-1 in the third set.
After disagreeing with a line judge and then attacking the crowd for talking during his serve, Krygios was docked a point and subsequently lost the plot.
He slammed down his racket, kicked a water bottle and hurled a chair onto the court.
Footage of Nick Kyrgios’ rampage after losing at the Rome Masters…🤬🎾
Before he could officially be disqualified, he packed up his bag, shook hands with his opponent and the umpire and stormed off.
The 24-year-old will lose $33,635 in prizemoney in addition to 45 ATP points, with further punishment likely pending an investigation.