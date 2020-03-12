La Trobe University student tests positive for coronavirus

Image: Google Maps

A student at La Trobe University’s Bundoora campus has tested positive to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The student, who attended classes in the last week, is receiving medical treatment.

The Department of Health and Human Services is contacting students who attended classes with the infected student.

Some lectures have been cancelled, and the university has conducted deep cleaning on areas the affected student is known to have frequented recently.

The campus will remain open.

Staff and students who have not been in contact with the affected student are advised to attend the university as usual.