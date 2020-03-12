3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • La Trobe University student tests..

La Trobe University student tests positive for coronavirus

33 mins ago
3AW News

Image: Google Maps

A student at La Trobe University’s Bundoora campus has tested positive to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The student, who attended classes in the last week, is receiving medical treatment.

The Department of Health and Human Services is contacting students who attended classes with the infected student.

Some lectures have been cancelled, and the university has conducted deep cleaning on areas the affected student is known to have frequented recently.

The campus will remain open.

Staff and students who have not been in contact with the affected student are advised to attend the university as usual.

Another Melbourne school closes as three more Victorian coronavirus cases emerge

 

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.