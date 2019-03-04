3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Labor explains proposed Banking Fairness..

Labor explains proposed Banking Fairness Fund

7 hours ago
3aw mornings

Labor says its proposed Banking Fairness Fund is aimed at giving “justice” to those groups most likely impacted by the dodgy practices unearthed in the royal commission.

It’s set to bring in $160 million a year over four years and will target any financial institution in the top 100 companies on the ASX.

How that money would be spent attracted the eye of Neil Mitchell.

Not because they weren’t areas worth supporting, rather they appeared “very broad”.

The funds raised will be used to support domestic violence victims, with Father Bob Maguire’s charity to also receive some of the money.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332