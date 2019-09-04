Labor insists government not doing enough to combat slump in economic growth

Labor is calling on the government to stop shifting the blame and do more to combat Australia’s poor economic growth rate.

Gross domestic product growth is now at its slowest since the 2009 Global Financial Crisis.

Shadow Assistant Treasurer Andrew Leigh tells John Stanley Labor would be doing plenty of things differently if they were in power.

“We would’ve brought forward infrastructure spending in order to sustain demand. That’s one of the things that got Australia through the Global Financial Crisis without a recession.

“We also would’ve ensured that those low and middle income tax cuts were more generous.”

Image: Getty/Michael Masters