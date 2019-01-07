Labor intends to reduce reporting requirements for job seekers on the dole in system overhaul

Labor is planning to overhaul the national employment services system, including reducing the amount of job applications required in order to receive benefits, if it wins the next federal election.

The Opposition’s Employment Services Spokeswoman Terri Butler told Heidi Murphy the current $7 billion Jobactive system has become a “box-ticking” exercise and a “revolving door” for job seekers.

“We learned at the end of last year there was approximately 5000 people in the system who’ve had seven or so jobs in the past three years and every time they’ve got one of those seven jobs, a fee has been paid from the public purse to the employment services provider,” Ms Butler said.

“So that’s wasteful.

“But it also means people aren’t getting into meaningful work, they’re getting into short term jobs and dropping straight out and ending back up on benefits.

“What I’m talking about is less frequent reporting, fewer boxes and actually having information that demonstrates that someone’s met their mutual obligation.

“I want people to get off the dole sooner, I want people to get out of the revolving door.”

The key pillars of Labor’s planned reform including redesign the Work for the Dole program, no need to apply for 20 jobs a month and job seeker obligations would be decided on case by case basis.