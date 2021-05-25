Labor MP calls for more ethnic diversity in parliament

A Labor MP is calling for more diversity in Australia’s leadership positions.

Peter Khalil MP told Tom Elliott something needed to change.

“We are a diverse country and migrants have been really successful in business,” Mr Khalil said.

“But when you look at the parliaments, the board rooms, the court rooms and lecture halls, that kind of diversity doesn’t really match the population.”

Press PLAY below to hear his case on 3AW

(Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)