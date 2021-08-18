Labor MP who left Melbourne for the coast takes leave after health ‘downturn’

(Image: Parliament of Victoria)

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A Victorian Labor MP left her Melbourne home to stay at her coastal holiday home for the latest lockdown.

Danielle Green, who represents the seat of Yan Yean in Melbourne’s north, was present at Parliament House in Melbourne after 5pm on August 5, with the statewide lockdown beginning at 8pm that day.

In a statement on Facebook Ms Green said she’s taken personal leave in Warrnambool, after her own health has “taken a downturn”.

She has been admitted to hospital twice in the past month while caring for her ill husband.

She and her husband normally live in Diamond Creek.