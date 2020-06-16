3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Labor Party stages Victorian intervention..

Labor Party stages Victorian intervention in wake of alleged branch-stacking scandal

5 hours ago
3aw news

The Labor Party has appointed administrators to run its Victorian branch in the wake of the alleged branch-stacking scandal.

It means all pre-selections in Victoria have been suspended for the next three years.

The national executive will conduct all state and federal pre-selections.

They won’t be voted on by members.

Former Victorian premier Steve Bracks and long-time federal frontbencher Jenny Macklin have been appointed in the administrative role.

The Age reports Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews had requested that all voting rights in the state branch be suspended until “at least” 2023, meaning all candidates at the next federal and state elections will be pre-selected by the national governing body.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332