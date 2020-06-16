Labor Party stages Victorian intervention in wake of alleged branch-stacking scandal

The Labor Party has appointed administrators to run its Victorian branch in the wake of the alleged branch-stacking scandal.

It means all pre-selections in Victoria have been suspended for the next three years.

The national executive will conduct all state and federal pre-selections.

They won’t be voted on by members.

Former Victorian premier Steve Bracks and long-time federal frontbencher Jenny Macklin have been appointed in the administrative role.

The Age reports Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews had requested that all voting rights in the state branch be suspended until “at least” 2023, meaning all candidates at the next federal and state elections will be pre-selected by the national governing body.