Labor says the Prime Minister has questions to answer about when he knew about an alleged sexual assault

Labor says the Prime Minister has questions to answer about when his office knew about an alleged sexual assault involving Liberal staffers.

A new text message appears to show that the PM’s office was told shortly after the incident, two years ago.

Scott Morrison maintains he first heard about the allegations last week.

He insists an investigation will get to the bottom of the matter, but denies he’s misled the public.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese says the treatment of Brittany Higgins has not been good enough.

“Brittany Higgins deserves better,” he said.

(Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)