Labor’s energy policy is rebranded version of National Energy Guarantee, says expert

An expert has claimed Labor’s energy policy is simply the Coalition’s scrapped National Energy Guarantee (NEG) under a new name.

Malcolm Turnbull was forced to abandon the policy after it caused divisions in his party.

Director of the energy program at the Grattan Institute, Tony Wood, says Labor’s current energy policy is very similar to the NEG.

“They’re putting a Labor budget on the bonnet and they’re just proposing to drive it a bit faster.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview