Lachie Strachan’s giant chocolate chip cookie… on the BBQ

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie on the BBQ

Here is something extra special and delicious you would never know you could do in your BBQ!

For this recipe you will need a Weber Q Ware Large Frying Pan with detachable handle. The amazing thing about this pan is that it is BBQ safe and can be placed directly on top of the BBQ grills for frying or over indirect heat for baking.

The handle easily detaches allowing you to close the lid and remove safely.

The recipe requires indirect heat so follow your BBQ’s instructions on how to set that up, if using the trusty Weber Q range, use the Convection Tray & Roasting Trivet system.

THE INGREDIENTS

185 grams butter at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

¼ cup caster sugar

⅓ cup brown sugar, firmly packed

1 egg, lightly beaten

1½ cup self-raising flour, sifted

2 cups choc chip bits (a mixture of dark, milk and white chocolate)

Vanilla ice cream

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large bowl using an electric mixer, beat the butter, vanilla, and sugars until light and fluffy. Add the egg and beat until well combined.

Using a spoon, mix in the flour and chocolate chips, stirring until the mixture just comes together.

Place the cookie dough in a large Weber Ware Frying Pan and press down to evenly spread. Cover and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

Preheat the barbecue for indirect cooking. If using a Weber Q, use a convection tray and trivet.

Once the barbecue is preheated, set the control knobs to the roast setting. Place the pan in the centre of the grill, ensuring the handle is removed. Bake the cookie until golden, 12 to 14 minutes. Remove from the barbecue using the detachable handle. Allow to cool for at least 5 minutes on a cooling rack. Serve with vanilla ice cream.

Once you start discovering desserts cooked on the BBQ it is a game changer! Enjoy