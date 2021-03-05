Lachie Strachan’s recipe for bacon and cheese loaded potato skins

Bacon & Cheese Loaded Potato Skins

Who wants a boring old spud when you can have a crispy & delicious loaded one?!

With this recipe you can get as creative as you like, and it’s also a great way to get rid of leftover ingredients in the fridge!

There is absolutely no limit to the flavour combinations you can put into your loaded potato. You can keep them all the same or cook up a few different flavour combinations.

It’s also great fun for the kids as they can load up their own potatoes

INGREDIENTS:

Large white potatoes or sweet potatoes

Olive oil

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Grated cheese

Grilled bacon

Sour cream

Chopped spring onion

Diced tomato

Guacamole

INSTRUCTIONS:

1: Prepare your BBQ for indirect cooking over medium heat 180 – 230 degrees Celsius.

2: Use a fork to prick the potatoes several times and then lightly coat them with olive oil, salt & pepper.

3: Roast the whole potatoes for around an hour or until there is no resistance when you insert a fork into the centre. Once cooked through, remove from the BBQ to cool slightly.

4: Cut the tops off the potatoes, Use a spoon to scoop out the insides of the potatoes. Make sure to save the soft potato centres to use for hash browns the next morning. Lightly oil & season the inside of the potatoes.

5: Return the potato skins to the BBQ & roast upside down for a further 20 minutes or until the skins start to crisp up.

6: Remove the skins from the BBQ & get filling! You can get as creative as you like here. Return the loaded potatoes to the BBQ and roast for a further 10-20 minutes or until the fillings are warm & the cheese has melted.

7: If you like garnish with some fresh herbs or even some corn chips & serve.