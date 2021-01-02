Lachie Strachan’s recipe for baked eggs on the barbie

Baked Eggs with Ricotta

This week, with lots of us in holiday mode, I’ve decided to feature the Weber Q Large Frying Pan with Detachable Handle again.

These amazing accessories really are so versatile and will completely transform how you cook and what you can cook in your BBQ.

I’m a major fan of quick easy breakfasts using these pans and this recipe is sure to impress!

THE INGREDIENTS

500 grams cherry tomatoes

4 tablespoons olive oil, plus extra

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

800 grams tin crushed tomatoes

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

6 eggs

6 tablespoons ricotta

4 tablespoons grated Parmesan

Slices of bread (e.g. sourdough)

3 tablespoons fresh basil or oregano leaves, chopped, plus extra to garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

This hearty breakfast or lunch recipe is packed with flavour. Use the crusty grilled bread to dip into the rich, grilled tomato sauce and soft eggs poached in the tomato sauce.