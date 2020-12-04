3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Lachie Strachan’s recipe for..

Lachie Strachan’s recipe for BBQ mangoes and peaches

3 hours ago
Peter 'Grubby' Stubbs
BBQbob hartGrubbyLachie StrachanThe Weekend Break
Article image for Lachie Strachan’s recipe for BBQ mangoes and peaches

BBQ Mangoes & Peaches with coconut sugar & Tahitian vanilla maple syrup

This one’s for you Bob!

I had the pleasure of being introduced to this amazing, yet simple recipe the first time I met Bob Hart.

This is definitely one of my favourite quick, but very memorable desserts.

That’s right – dessert on a BBQ!

There is nothing better than warmer weather & seasonal fruits to transform that boring BBQ into something special.

I’ve put a slight twist on the original recipe by adding some of my favourite maple syrup, which is direct from Seattle USA. Noble Tonic 02 is a maple syrup blended with Tahitian Vanilla Beans and Egyptian Chamomile Blossoms.

Ingredients

Cheeks from 3 Honeygold Mangoes (if available), with skin left on

Fresh peaches, with skin left on

Coconut Sugar

Vanilla Bean Ice cream (no plain vanilla won’t do)

Noble Tonic 02 Maple syrup infused with Tahitian Vanilla (available from Heat & Grill – Richmond or their online store)

Method

  • Slice a criss-cross pattern in each Mango cheek & peach, taking care not to damage the skin.
  • Sprinkle each mango & peach generously with Coconut sugar ensuring it gets right down into the grooves & drizzle with a little of the vanilla infused maple syrup.
  • Place the mangoes & peaches onto a hot grill skin side down, ideally over a charcoal fire laced with hickory chips (if possible), and drop the lid
  • Cook until the mango & peaches have started to soften & the sugar & maple syrup have caramelized slightly – roughly 5 minutes
  • Carefully flip each mango & peach directly onto the grill for another minute – drop the lid & be careful when removing off the grill. Shuffle a BBQ spatula underneath whilst removing. You want just enough grill lines like my image attached.
  • Serve with a scoop or two of vanilla bean ice cream & if you are feeling extra naughty drizzle a little more of the vanilla infused maple syrup over the ice cream.

You will be amazed at the flavours of this dish & it’s simple enough to do any night of the week or special enough to serve up and your next dinner party!

Peter 'Grubby' Stubbs
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332