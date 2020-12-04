Lachie Strachan’s recipe for BBQ mangoes and peaches

BBQ Mangoes & Peaches with coconut sugar & Tahitian vanilla maple syrup

This one’s for you Bob!

I had the pleasure of being introduced to this amazing, yet simple recipe the first time I met Bob Hart.

This is definitely one of my favourite quick, but very memorable desserts.

That’s right – dessert on a BBQ!

There is nothing better than warmer weather & seasonal fruits to transform that boring BBQ into something special.

I’ve put a slight twist on the original recipe by adding some of my favourite maple syrup, which is direct from Seattle USA. Noble Tonic 02 is a maple syrup blended with Tahitian Vanilla Beans and Egyptian Chamomile Blossoms.

Ingredients

Cheeks from 3 Honeygold Mangoes (if available), with skin left on

Fresh peaches, with skin left on

Coconut Sugar

Vanilla Bean Ice cream (no plain vanilla won’t do)

Noble Tonic 02 Maple syrup infused with Tahitian Vanilla (available from Heat & Grill – Richmond or their online store)

Method

Slice a criss-cross pattern in each Mango cheek & peach, taking care not to damage the skin.

Sprinkle each mango & peach generously with Coconut sugar ensuring it gets right down into the grooves & drizzle with a little of the vanilla infused maple syrup.

Place the mangoes & peaches onto a hot grill skin side down, ideally over a charcoal fire laced with hickory chips (if possible), and drop the lid

Cook until the mango & peaches have started to soften & the sugar & maple syrup have caramelized slightly – roughly 5 minutes

Carefully flip each mango & peach directly onto the grill for another minute – drop the lid & be careful when removing off the grill. Shuffle a BBQ spatula underneath whilst removing. You want just enough grill lines like my image attached.

Serve with a scoop or two of vanilla bean ice cream & if you are feeling extra naughty drizzle a little more of the vanilla infused maple syrup over the ice cream.

You will be amazed at the flavours of this dish & it’s simple enough to do any night of the week or special enough to serve up and your next dinner party!