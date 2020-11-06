Lachie Strachan’s recipe for beef burgers with an Asian twist

Deconstructed Beef Burgers with an Asian Twist

Who doesn’t love a freshly grilled burger on the BBQ?!

This recipe packs a unique flavour & is a slight variation of the classic beef burger we are used to.

Also, skip the hotplate for this one. Use the grill & keep that BBQ lid closed!

These simple open burgers include the Asian flavours of hoisin, sriracha sauce, and sesame oil with a little crushed red pepper for some added heat.

Ingredient Checklist

1 kilo prime minced beef.

½ cup finely chopped green onion.

½ cup panko bread crumbs.

4 tablespoons hoisin sauce.

2 tablespoons Asian-style sriracha chilli-garlic sauce

2 teaspoons Asian sesame oil.

2 teaspoons minced garlic. (or garlic powder)

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, or to taste.

½ teaspoon ground ginger.

Salt and black pepper to taste.

Directions

1: Mix minced beef, green onion, hoisin sauce, sriracha sauce, sesame oil, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, ginger, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl until thoroughly combined.

2: Divide meat mixture into 8 equal portions and form into patties about 2cm thick.

3: Grill on the preheated grill until meat is browned and no longer pink inside, about 4½ minutes per side then rest for 5 minutes.

4: While resting you can cook the Asparagus and the Turkish bread

Notes for cooking:-

When putting burger on the BBQ make a thumb print in the middle of the burger face that first goes on the grill

Keep lid down until you flip the burger and important do not pat the burger with the flipper tool during the cooking.

Serve on BBQ toasted Turkish bread:

Take a turkish bread loaf, cut into about 12cm lengths then cut in half coat with a light brush of olive oil and cook on BBQ for about 2-3 minutes each side or until you get the grill marks. (Note:- prepare while hamburgers are cooking)

BBQ’d Asparagus:

Lightly coat with Olive Oil and a sprinkle of Kosha salt and place on BBQ and cook until change colour and have grill marks.

Serve the meat patty on top of bread with a smear of Chilli Jam Mayo (or your choice) on the base, add the cos lettuce (or your choice), then the meat patty, tomatoes, pickles and lay the asparagus over the top. Add a bit more mayo over the top and serve Avocado and extra tomatoes on the side.

Or a salad or your choice, it’s a simple but enjoyable meal!

Extra tip:

Common mistakes people generally make when cooking burgers on grills is that they try to turn too early meaning they fall apart and stick, if your burger doesn’t easily turn it’s a sign you need to leave it longer. Once a nice crust has formed on the burger it should easily flip with a slight shuffle of a BBQ spatula and BBQ tongs…