Lachie Strachan’s recipe for grilled salmon and asparagus skewers

1 hour ago
Peter 'Grubby' Stubbs
GRILLED SALMON & ASPARAGUS SKEWERS

SERVES 2

THE INGREDIENTS

  • 2 thick salmon fillets, skinless and boneless
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh oregano leaves
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt
  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 teaspoon dried chilli flakes
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
  • 4 asparagus spears, sliced into 3cm batons
  • 1 lemon, thinly sliced into 5mm slices

INSTRUCTIONS

1: If using wooden skewers, soak them in water for at least 30 minutes.

2: Cut the salmon fillets into 2.5cm cubes. In a medium bowl mix together the oregano, olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, chilli flakes, and sesame seeds. Add the salmon, toss to combine, and set aside to marinate for 15 minutes.

3: Prepare the barbecue for direct cooking over medium heat (180°C to 230°C).

4: Thread the salmon, asparagus, and lemon slices alternately onto skewers, and then grill over direct medium heat, with the lid closed, for 3 to 4 minutes. Using a metal spatula, carefully flip the skewers and grill for a further 3 to 4 minutes, or until cooked to your liking.

