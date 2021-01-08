Lachie Strachan’s recipe for grilled salmon and asparagus skewers

GRILLED SALMON & ASPARAGUS SKEWERS

SERVES 2

THE INGREDIENTS

2 thick salmon fillets, skinless and boneless

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh oregano leaves

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 teaspoon dried chilli flakes

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

4 asparagus spears, sliced into 3cm batons

1 lemon, thinly sliced into 5mm slices

INSTRUCTIONS

1: If using wooden skewers, soak them in water for at least 30 minutes.

2: Cut the salmon fillets into 2.5cm cubes. In a medium bowl mix together the oregano, olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, chilli flakes, and sesame seeds. Add the salmon, toss to combine, and set aside to marinate for 15 minutes.

3: Prepare the barbecue for direct cooking over medium heat (180°C to 230°C).

4: Thread the salmon, asparagus, and lemon slices alternately onto skewers, and then grill over direct medium heat, with the lid closed, for 3 to 4 minutes. Using a metal spatula, carefully flip the skewers and grill for a further 3 to 4 minutes, or until cooked to your liking.