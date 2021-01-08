Lachie Strachan’s recipe for grilled salmon and asparagus skewers
GRILLED SALMON & ASPARAGUS SKEWERS
SERVES 2
THE INGREDIENTS
- 2 thick salmon fillets, skinless and boneless
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh oregano leaves
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 teaspoon dried chilli flakes
- 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
- 4 asparagus spears, sliced into 3cm batons
- 1 lemon, thinly sliced into 5mm slices
INSTRUCTIONS
1: If using wooden skewers, soak them in water for at least 30 minutes.
2: Cut the salmon fillets into 2.5cm cubes. In a medium bowl mix together the oregano, olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, chilli flakes, and sesame seeds. Add the salmon, toss to combine, and set aside to marinate for 15 minutes.
3: Prepare the barbecue for direct cooking over medium heat (180°C to 230°C).
4: Thread the salmon, asparagus, and lemon slices alternately onto skewers, and then grill over direct medium heat, with the lid closed, for 3 to 4 minutes. Using a metal spatula, carefully flip the skewers and grill for a further 3 to 4 minutes, or until cooked to your liking.