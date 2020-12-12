Lachie Strachan’s recipe for rotisserie chicken with Vietnamese Banh Mi

Rotisserie Chicken with Vietnamese Banh Mi.

You need to plan ahead a bit with this one, but it’s an easy preparation on the day of the BBQ.

If you don’t own a rotisserie on your BBQ, you need one! The results are amazing and they are very simple to use.

A lot of people don’t realise that Weber makes a rotisserie attachment for each Weber Q series.

Method

Sprinkle some of the dry rub on the preparation bench, place the chicken boned Maryland fillets (skin on) or thighs then sprinkle more of the rub over the top and toss the chicken until completely coated.

Dry rub for Chicken ingredients – Makes about 1 cup – good for about 3kg of chicken

¼ cup paprika, smoked or sweet

3 tablespoons ground black pepper

3 tablespoons granulated garlic

3 tablespoons onion powder

2 tablespoons dried oregano

2 tablespoons dried thyme leaves

2 tablespoons dried parsley

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons coriander

2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon cumin

Assembling – allow approx 250-300 grams per person

On the rotisserie skewer assemble the chicken pieces on the skewer, rotating each pieces 90° to keep them even. If using the Maryland, fold them in half shin out and assemble on the skewer. If using thighs just rotate 90°.

Once assembled and packed tightly between the securing prongs, wrap in glad wrap and place in the fridge overnight.

Cooking:

We use the Weber Q Family with the Family Q Rotisserie kit.

Heat the Weber up for 10 minutes prior to cooking. You must use an indirect heating method and you must use the convection tray on the BBQ. Place the skewer into the rack and turn on the rotisserie motor and cook on mid heat range for approx. 190-200°C for about 1½ hours.

Cutting:

Using a sharp carving knife or an electric one, cut off the first layers of the chicken, place back on rotisserie and cut next layers at about 15 Minute intervals as required.

Vietnamese Sandwich preparation

Pre preparation – Nuoc mam cham is a simple Vietnamese dipping sauce made with rice vinegar, fish sauce, and sweetened with sugar that does double duty as a tasty salad dressing.

Ingredients

1/2 cup fish sauce

1/2 cup seasoned rice vinegar

3 tablespoons sugar

2 cloves garlic pressed or minced

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 long red chilies cut into thin circles

1 teaspoon lemon zest

Mix in a bowl or a glass jar fitted with a lid, whisk the fish sauce, rice vinegar, sugar, garlic and crushed red pepper until the sugar dissolves then add the fresh cut Chilies and lemon zest. Use as a dipping sauce for spring rolls or as a dressing for Vietnamese noodle salads.

Picked Carrots and Daikon Radish preparation.

2 largish carrots (approx. 400 gms) – Julienned or matchstick cut (whatever is easiest).

Use the same amount by weight of daikon radishes – Julienned or matchstick cut (whatever is easiest)

Sriracha (hot chili sauce, such as Huy Fong) available for those who like a bit more kick!

Other ingredients for the day of feast!

Purchase some Vietnamese crusty roles or French baguette’s.

Pot of Hellmann’s or Kewpie Japanese Mayonnaise

Chicken Liver pate or duck liver approx. 300 gms (Tasmanian cracked pepper paté)

2 Lebanese cucumber thinly sliced lengthways

2 cups of sliced iceberg lettuce

1-2 cups Vietnamese mint

Bowl full of coriander leaves

Assembly directions:

Cut bread rolls top crust only and open out.

Spread one side with Mayo the other with the Pate.

Add the lettuce, coriander, lettuce, mint and push down into role

Last but not least add a generous amount of the BBQ’d chicken to the top with a good drizzle of the dipping sauce. Enjoy and experience and amazing mixture of tastes and textures!