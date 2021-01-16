Lachie Strachan’s recipe for the best steak you will ever have

Reverse Seared Rib Eye with Herbed Butter

Get ready to cook the best steak of your life with this recipe!

Once you try reverse searing a steak you will never go back.

Yes, it takes a little longer but if you have the extra time it’s well worth it!

When reverse searing a steak, we are doing the opposite to what we are used to.

The aim is to indirectly cook the steak to the degree of doneness under what you want to final result to be.

If you are aiming for a finished result of Medium Rare, then you will indirectly cook the steak to Rare & then sear it too Medium Rare.

You also should be choosing thicker cuts to perform this correctly, at least 1.5 inches or thicker.

My ideal BBQ to cook this on would be my charcoal Weber but a gas BBQ will work just fine.

IMPORTANT: You will need a good meat thermometer for this one, my favourite would be the trusty Weber iGrill that alerts your phone when cooked.

INGREDIENTS:

Rib Eye Steak (or steak of your liking)

Salt & Pepper

(Per Steak)

3 Sticks of unsalted butter

1 tbsp chopped parsley

1 tbsp chopped chives

1 tbsp chopped oregano

1 tbsp chopped thyme

1 clove garlic

METHOD:

1: Finely chop herbs + garlic & place into a mixing bowl. Add butter that has been left at room temperature and mix together.

2: Lightly coat steak that has been left at room temperature with salt & pepper

3: Evenly spread herbed butter mixture over the top and all sides of the steak

4: Setup BBQ for indirect cooking at around 130 – 160 degrees Celsius (if using a Weber Q setup with Roasting Trivet & Convection Tray)

5: Add some Hickory wood chips to your BBQ (if you want to take it to the next level of flavour) Wait till chips are smoking before you put steak in.

6: Insert temperature probe of your thermometer into the thickest centre part of your steak & place into the indirect cooking zone of your BBQ.

7: Indirectly cook your steak until it reaches the degree of doneness under how you want it finally cooked. I am aiming for Medium Rare so I will pull this off the BBQ at 49 degrees, my Weber iGrill will alert my phone when this is done.

8: Remove steak from BBQ & rest for 10 minutes under loosely tented foil. Now you will need to crank up the heat to high for the final sear!

9: Once steak has rested & BBQ has reached a high heat grilling temperature it is time to sear. Sear steak for 1 minute each side and pour some of the extra butter & herb mixture over the top that you have melted down, be careful as too much butter can cause a flare up.

10: Once you remove the steak from the BBQ after the final sear it is time to eat straight away! Make sure whatever sides you have cooked are ready to go and plated up as its time to eat!

My favourite sides to have with this would be some grilled asparagus & roasted hassle back sweet potatoes…. YUM!

By reverse searing a steak like this the result you are left with is a steak that has been completely evenly cooked through to your liking & will eat like butter.

The other best part is that you eat the steak straight off the grill as it has already been rested before searing so it is steaming hot!

Try this one out you will not be disappointed.