Lachie Strachan’s recipe for wing dust buffalo wings with grilled corn

Wing Dust Buffalo Wings with Grilled Parsley Butter Corn

Who doesn’t love a good buffalo wing? Typically though, these can be rather messy to cook. Not anymore!

Gone are the days of burnt saucy residue leaving a mess all over your grill.

Let me introduce you to an amazing product called Wing Dust. This product is a game changer and you will not believe just how easy & also healthy it really is!

This is one of my go-to favourites for a quick easy meal that packs a mouthful of flavour!

Ingredients:

Chicken Wings:



Fresh chicken wings – Also great with wingettes & drumettes.

Wing Dust – Available in numerous flavours from Heat & Grill – Richmond

Olive Oil

Salt & Pepper

Grilled Parsley Butter Corn:

Fresh Corn

Olive Oil

Salt & Pepper

Unsalted Butter

Freshly chopped Parsley

Creme fraiche to serve

Method:

This is the rather interesting thing about this wing recipe; we cook the wings naked… yes naked!

Well, we start by coating your wings & corn in olive oil, salt & pepper.

You can choose whether you want to smoke them, bake them or grill them!

My favourite would have to be smoking them if I have the time, otherwise grilling them works fine when you are time poor.

For the sake of this recipe, I’ll talk you through direct grilling the wings.

Start by pre heating your BBQ on high heat with the lid down for around 10 minutes.

After BBQ has been pre heated turn the heat down to medium and place the chicken wings & corn straight on your grill and close that lid!

Turn the wings a few times until you have some nice grill lines and colour.

Roll the corn around every few minutes till you have some nice char on the outside.

A trusty meat thermometer will be handy as you want to pull the wings off once they reach an internal temperature of 74 degrees Celsius.

Just as the corn is almost ready to take off, lightly brush each side with the melted parsley butter you have prepared earlier.

Take the wings off the grill and place into a large mixing bowl and now comes the fun part! Whilst they are still piping hot shake a generous amount of wing dust over the wings and toss. What happens next is magic! the dust starts to melt and cover the wings to create a succulent saucy coating over the wings.

Brush the corn again with the melted parsley butter once removed from the grill.

Serve with a decent dollop of creme fraiche and prepare to be amazed!

My two go to flavours would have to be Buffalo for the adults & Honey BBQ for the kids!

However, you can get them in buffalo hot, salt & vinegar, kickin cajun, Chilli & lime amongst others.

The end result will leave you amazed at just how easy it is and you won’t be left with a dirty, burnt grill to clean after.