Lachie Strachan’s Low & Slow Pulled Lamb Shoulder Recipe

Low & Slow Pulled Lamb Shoulder with grilled pita.

We all know Aussies love their lamb and in today’s recipe we are taking things to a new level. The result will wow your friends and family! For this one you need time, be prepared to allow around 6-10 hours for the lamb to cook depending on the size of the cut. But it will all be worth the wait, it just takes time to make the greatness happen!

The easy thing about this one is there are very little steps involved, which makes it the prefect Sunday BBQ meal!

Important things you will need before you start cooking: A meat thermometer – ideally one that you can leave in the meat whilst cooking. My favourite would be the Weber iGrill series which connects to my phone via bluetooth via an app and monitors the cook for me. Also a basting brush will really help in adding the flavour to your leg of lamb.

Ingredients Checklist:

Lamb Shoulder

Lamb Rub (Tree Bark is my favourite)

Herb Butter Baste

1/2 stick melted butter

1 tbsp fresh thyme

2 tbsp whole grain mustard

Tzatziki Sauce – Store bought or homemade is best

Directions:

1: Prep your leg of lamb by brushing on some olive oil and season with the Lamb Rub.

2: Place the lamb in the gas or charcoal BBQ and smoke until the bark has set (the rub has formed a dark crust), approx 2-3 hours. Brush with the Herb Butter baste once every hour or so – it’s up to you.

3: Once the bark has hardened, remove the leg of lamb, brush on more Herb Butter (optional) and wrap in foil. Place back on the BBQ and continue to smoke until the lamb is probe tender (the probe should feel like it’s going into soft butter), internal temp should be 90-94+ degrees Celsius. If you are using a bluetooth thermometer such as a Weber iGrill then your phone will alert you when the temperature has been reached whilst you relax!

4: Remove and let the leg of lamb rest for at least 30 – 45 minutes still wrapped in its foil pouch & ideally in an esky with the lid closed which helps the resting process.

5: Whilst your lamb is resting this is the perfect time to grill your pita bread on the hot grill with a medium heat, about 1 minute a side is all you need or until you get some nice grill marks.

6: The lamb should pull easily with two forks. Spread some tzatziki sauce over your grilled pita and layer the delicious pulled lamb over the top. Serve with a nice side salad of choice & enjoy!

Notes for Cooking:

Ideally for this particular recipe you will want to use a charcoal BBQ, however a gas BBQ with a smoker box & wood chips will also work.

Lachie’s favourite go to BBQ for this cook would have to be my trusty Weber Smokey Mountain or Weber Kettle Charcoal series with some added Hickory Wood Chunks for extra flavour.

When cooking low & slow we ideally want the BBQs internal temperature to be sitting between 110 – 130 Celsius. It is at this temperature range where large cuts of meat eventually with time turn into an amazing succulent delight that will pull apart & melt in your mouth. It really is worth the wait!