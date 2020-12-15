Lake Eildon health warning issued as peak tourist season approaches

As peak tourist season approaches, health concerns loom at a popular Victorian holiday spot.

Goulburn-Murray Water has issued a blue-green algae warning advising people to avoid contact with water in all areas of Lake Eildon including Bonnie Doon.

The lake is a popular location for water sports.

Exposure to blue-green algae can cause skin rashes, itchiness sore eyes, ears and nose, asthma, numbness of lips and limbs, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

President of Lake Eildon Houseboat Industry Association, Mike Dalmau, says he understands the warning may put some tourists off travelling to the area, but it shouldn’t.

“You’ve just got to search out where it’s safe to go swimming and there’s plenty of water that is safe,” he told Heidi Murphy, filling in for Tom Elliott.

“It’s a massive lake and there are still areas where it still would be okay to be going swimming and enjoying it.”

