3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Lake Eildon health warning issued..

Lake Eildon health warning issued as peak tourist season approaches

7 hours ago
3aw drive
Article image for Lake Eildon health warning issued as peak tourist season approaches

As peak tourist season approaches, health concerns loom at a popular Victorian holiday spot.

Goulburn-Murray Water has issued a blue-green algae warning advising people to avoid contact with water in all areas of Lake Eildon including Bonnie Doon.

The lake is a popular location for water sports.

Exposure to blue-green algae can cause skin rashes, itchiness sore eyes, ears and nose, asthma, numbness of lips and limbs, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

President of Lake Eildon Houseboat Industry Association, Mike Dalmau, says he understands the warning may put some tourists off travelling to the area, but it shouldn’t.

“You’ve just got to search out where it’s safe to go swimming and there’s plenty of water that is safe,” he told Heidi Murphy, filling in for Tom Elliott.

“It’s a massive lake and there are still areas where it still would be okay to be going swimming and enjoying it.”

Press PLAY below for more.

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332