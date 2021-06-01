‘Language of the apocalypse’: Neil Mitchell urges state government to explain ‘frightening’ messaging

Neil Mitchell is calling on the state government to justify its increasing use of frightening language when talking about COVID-19.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton recently described the virus as “an absolute beast”, and, in a media release last night, said “if this strain is allowed to circulate unchecked, as it has in many other countries, many people will die”.

Neil Mitchell says Victorians need more explanation, and less fearmongering.

“Now I don’t doubt it’s a crisis, but if it is as potentially catastrophic as the government says, it’s got to explain, it’s got to justify it. It’s got to move beyond rhetoric to facts!,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“My concern is we are being fed the language of the apocalypse by the politicians to justify a lockdown because that is politically safer.

“I shudder to think what’s going on here, the language is frightening, the language is unprecedented.

“It would be obscene if this is just a tactic and it would be obscene if this is true.”

