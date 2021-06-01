3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Language of the apocalypse’: Neil..

‘Language of the apocalypse’: Neil Mitchell urges state government to explain ‘frightening’ messaging

7 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for ‘Language of the apocalypse’: Neil Mitchell urges state government to explain ‘frightening’ messaging

Neil Mitchell is calling on the state government to justify its increasing use of frightening language when talking about COVID-19.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton recently described the virus as “an absolute beast”, and, in a media release last night, said “if this strain is allowed to circulate unchecked, as it has in many other countries, many people will die”.

Neil Mitchell says Victorians need more explanation, and less fearmongering.

“Now I don’t doubt it’s a crisis, but if it is as potentially catastrophic as the government says, it’s got to explain, it’s got to justify it. It’s got to move beyond rhetoric to facts!,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“My concern is we are being fed the language of the apocalypse by the politicians to justify a lockdown because that is politically safer.

“I shudder to think what’s going on here, the language is frightening, the language is unprecedented.

“It would be obscene if this is just a tactic and it would be obscene if this is true.”

Press PLAY below to hear more of Neil’s thoughts on the language used by the state government

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332