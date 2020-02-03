3AW
Large section of scaffolding collapses at Craigieburn, injuring workers

4 hours ago
Three people have suffered serious injuries after a large section of scaffolding collapsed at Craigieburn.

Ross alerted 3AW Afternoons to the troubling incident on Craigieburn Road on Monday.

“There seems to be a lot of people hurt,” he said.

Ambulance Victoria confirmed it was treating three people.

Two are being taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious condition.

Another person is being taken to the Alfred Hospital in a serious condition.

