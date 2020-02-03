Large section of scaffolding collapses at Craigieburn, injuring workers
Three people have suffered serious injuries after a large section of scaffolding collapsed at Craigieburn.
Ross alerted 3AW Afternoons to the troubling incident on Craigieburn Road on Monday.
“There seems to be a lot of people hurt,” he said.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed it was treating three people.
Two are being taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious condition.
Another person is being taken to the Alfred Hospital in a serious condition.
