Large section of scaffolding collapses at Craigieburn, injuring workers

Three people have suffered serious injuries after a large section of scaffolding collapsed at Craigieburn.

Ross alerted 3AW Afternoons to the troubling incident on Craigieburn Road on Monday.

“There seems to be a lot of people hurt,” he said.

Ambulance Victoria confirmed it was treating three people.

Two are being taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious condition.

Another person is being taken to the Alfred Hospital in a serious condition.

