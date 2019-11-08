Late spring snow blankets Mt Buller as Victorians brace for a chilly weekend

Image: Mt Buller/Twitter

Summer is just three weeks away, and we’re having a serious cold snap!

It’s snowing at Mount Buller, for the third day in a row.

Snow reporter, Dave Clarke, said it’s a very rare occurrence at this time of year.

“It’s not unusual to get a cold blast, but it is unusual for it to snow three or four days in a row and to stick around on the ground for days on end, which we’re seeing at the moment!,” he told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

“Normally we will get a flurry, it will land, and it will be cleared up by the afternoon.

“At the moment it’s just building up.

“It’s crazy, there’s so much snow. It’s incredible.”

The snow season ended at Mt Buller more than a month ago, on October 4.

Go home winter you’re drunk pic.twitter.com/wSts7WvAl7 — Mt Buller (@mtbuller) November 8, 2019

Press PLAY below for more.

The snowfall in the Victorian alps comes as the state braces for a chilly weekend.

Hail and thunderstorms are possible in Melbourne this afternoon.

Tomorrow, the forecast top for the city is just 14 degrees, with a 90 per cent chance of hail in Melbourne’s east, and damaging winds also expected.

Things will improve slightly on Sunday, with a forecast top of 18 degrees in the CBD, and a 70 per cent chance of showers in the city’s south-east.

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday: Top of 14 — Very high chance of showers, possible hail and thunder

Saturday: Top of 14 — High chance of showers and hail + strong winds

Sunday: Top of 18 — High chance of showers