LATEST: Al-Taqwa College records fresh COVID-19 case

Al-Taqwa College at Truganina has been closed due to a COVID-19 case.

Mohammad alerted 3AW Drive to the news on Wednesday.

3AW Drive has since been sent a letter that went out to parents.

The school said a member of the teaching staff had tested positive to coronavirus.

All staff and students have been asked to get tested immediately.

The school has also directed all staff, students and their entire household (all family members living at home) to isolate until further notice.