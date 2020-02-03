LATEST: Barnaby Joyce confirms tilt at National Party leadership

Barnaby Joyce is having another crack at the National Party leadership.

The former Deputy Prime Minister has confirmed he’ll be seeking to reclaim that position on Tuesday.

There’ll be a leadership spill.

Mr Joyce has confirmed he’ll be challenging Michael McCormack for the leadership.

And he’s got a significant backer in the party.

Matt Canavan has confirmed he’ll be supporting Mr Joyce’s tilt for the leadership.

Mr Joyce stood down from the role in February 2018 after facing sustained pressure to quit following revelations of his affair with a former staffer.