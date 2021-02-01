3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Latest border restrictions yet another..

Latest border restrictions yet another blow to Australia’s tourism sector

6 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Latest border restrictions yet another blow to Australia’s tourism sector

Western Australia going into lockdown is the latest blow to Australia’s tourism sector.

Simon Westaway, Executive Director of the Australia Tourism Industry Council, said it had been hit after hit for those who rely on tourism dollars to live.

He said while Australia’s response to COVID-19 had proven to be effective, states were now being too conservative and too reactive with border closures.

“I think the pendulum has swung too far,” Mr Westaway said on 3AW Drive.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332