Latest border restrictions yet another blow to Australia’s tourism sector

Western Australia going into lockdown is the latest blow to Australia’s tourism sector.

Simon Westaway, Executive Director of the Australia Tourism Industry Council, said it had been hit after hit for those who rely on tourism dollars to live.

He said while Australia’s response to COVID-19 had proven to be effective, states were now being too conservative and too reactive with border closures.

“I think the pendulum has swung too far,” Mr Westaway said on 3AW Drive.

Picture by Getty iStock