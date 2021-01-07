LATEST: Brisbane going into lockdown due to COVID-19

Brisbane and surrounds are going into lockdown from 6pm tonight until 6pm Monday.

There are concerns a highly infectious mutant strain of the coronavirus may have made its way into the community.

Those in the Greater Brisbane region can only leave home for four reasons, being essential work, caring for somebody, essential shopping and exercise.

Masks are now also mandatory.

Many Victorians will be caught up in the drama while holidaying in the sunshine state.

