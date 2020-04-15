Latest coronavirus figures: Victorian cases take another dive as fewer fined for flouting restrictions

Victoria has had yet another encouraging day of data in the battle against COVID-19.

Just eight new cases were recorded today, down from 10 yesterday and 13 on Monday.

Today’s figure brings the total number of cases recorded in Victoria to 1299.

The death toll remains at 14.

There have been no new coronavirus deaths in the state since last Friday.

There are 39 people in hospital with coronavirus, including 18 in intensive care.

Premier Dan Andrews praised Victorians for their work to curb the spread of the virus.

“The strategy is working,” he said.

“It will be every single person touched with tragedy if we don’t have these sort of numbers continue.”

The number of fines handed out by police for breaches of lockdown restrictions has also fallen.

Victoria Police issued just 52 fines yesterday, with 10 youths gathered at a Dandenong skate park, and six tennis players in Maribyrnong among those fined.

The falling number of fines issued comes after Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton yesterday revealed fears that an inconsistent fine approach could erode public confidence in the police.