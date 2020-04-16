3AW
Latest coronavirus figures: Victoria records lowest number of new cases in weeks

25 mins ago
3AW News

Victoria is continuing to show promising signs it is winning the fight against COVID-19.

Just two new cases of the virus have been recorded in Australia today, bringing the state’s total to 1301.

It continues a steady trend of falling cases in Victoria.

There were eight new cases yesterday, 10 on Tuesday and 13 on Monday.

The Victorian death toll remains at 14, with no new deaths in almost a week.

There have been 132 cases of community transmission, and 39 people are in hospital, including 18 in intensive care.

