COVID-19: Victoria’s latest coronavirus numbers 

Victoria recorded seven new cases of coronavirus overnight, up from just one new case yesterday.

Two of the new cases are believed to have spread via community transmission.

One of the people diagnosed is in mandatory quarantine in a city hotel after recently returning from overseas.

There are 28 people with COVID-19 in hospitals across the state, including 12 in intensive care.

The death toll remains at 15.

Of the 1336 cases of the virus in Victoria, 1202 people have recovered.

VICTORIAN CASES:

April 15: 8 new cases

April 16: 2 new cases

April 17: 1 new case

April 18: 17 new cases

April 19: 9 new cases

April 20: 1 new cases

Today: 7 new cases

Meanwhile, 89 people across the state were fined for breaking COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Among those caught was a Geelong resident who was found drunk on a train in Frankston.