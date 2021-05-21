LATEST: COVID-19 advice changes due to exposure site ‘error’

COVID-19 fragments have been picked up in wastewater around Epping and Wollert.

It’s of concern due to the fact Victoria’s most recent case of COVID-19 was in that area.

Anybody with the slightest coronavirus symptoms is being urged to get tested immediately.

It’s also of concern because it’s since emerged the wrong Woolworths was listed as a possible exposure site almost a fortnight ago.

“I need to point out there was an error made,” Health Minister Martin Foley told 3AW Drive on Friday night.

It was initially reported that the Woolworths on the corner of Cooper Street and High Street at Epping on May 8.

The man in fact visited the Woolworths store at Epping North on the corner Epping Road and Lynadrum Drive.

