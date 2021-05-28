3AW
Latest COVID-19 figures: Another record day of testing as Victoria records five local cases

3 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
coronavirus

Victoria recorded five new local cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to midnight on Friday.

Two overseas acquired cases were also recorded in hotel quarantine.

A record 56,624 test results were received in the same period, and 21,626 vaccine doses were administered.

More than 20 new exposure sites were listed overnight, bringing the number of identified exposure locations to more than 150.

See the full list of exposure sites HERE.

There are currently 45 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.

 

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
