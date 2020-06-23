Latest COVID-19 figures: ‘Significant community transmission’ on seventh day of double-digits

Another two Victorian primary schools have been forced to close after confirmed cases of coronavirus, as the Premier has issued a warming about community transmission.

There were 17 cases were recorded across the state in the past 24 hours, the seventh straight day of new cases in double-digits.

Eleven of today’s new cases are from unknown sources, while just one is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.

Two are linked to known outbreaks and three were detected via routine testing.

Press PLAY below for a summary of the Premier’s COVID-19 press conference.

“What we can be certain of is that there will be some significant community transmission within those numbers,” Premier Daniel Andrews said while announcing today’s figures.

“There is an acceptable level of new cases. We’re not at that point now.”

Mr Andrews said hundreds of health department representatives going door-to-door in hotspots and providing advice and information on curbing the spread of the virus.

“There is literally an army of people going out door-knocking,” he said.

The Department of Education has confirmed one Keilor Views Primary School student has tested positive and one child has tested positive at Brunswick East Primary School.

Both schools are located in areas of Melbourne identified as COVID-19 hotspots.

The schools will remain closed for at least three days while contact tracing and cleaning occur.

More than 675,000 Victorians have been tested for COVID-19 and have received their results.

VICTORIAN DAILY CASES

June 17 – 21 cases

June 18 – 18

June 19 – 13

June 20 – 25

June 21 – 19

June 22 – 16

TODAY – 17