Latest COVID-19 figures: Another worker at hotel housing quarantined travellers tests positive

A second worker at a Melbourne hotel used to house returned travellers in hotel quarantine has tested positive to coronavirus.

The security guard at Rydges on Swanston returned a positive COVID-19 test overnight, after another staff member at the hotel, also a security guard, tested positive yesterday.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says the health department is “looking into the circumstances” surrounding the cases at the hotel.

“There wasn’t very much overlap in their working schedules,” he said.

It comes as Victoria recorded another 10 cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the state tally to 1623.

Six household contacts of previously confirmed COVID-19 cases have tested positive, including five from the same household.

The number of community transmissions has dropped, with health authorities find sources for 18 more cases.

(Image: Google Maps)