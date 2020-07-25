Latest COVID-19 figures: Five more deaths as concerns grow around aged care

Another five Victorians have died with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s death toll to 61 since the pandemic began.

A woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s have all died in the past day.

357 new cases of the coronavirus were detected since Friday’s update.

Just 37 of those were connected to known outbreaks.

229 Victorians are in hospital, 42 of those receiving intensive care.

There are now 3995 active cases across Victoria.

Alarmingly, 536 of those are connected to aged care.

VICTORIA’S PAST 14 DAYS

July 12: 273 cases

July 13: 177 cases

July 14: 270 cases

July 15: 238 cases

July 16: 317 cases

July 17: 428 cases

July 18: 217 cases

July 19: 363 cases

July 20: 275 cases

July 21: 374 cases

July 22: 484 cases

July 23: 403 cases

July 24: 300 cases

July 25: 357 cases