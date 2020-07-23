Latest COVID-19 figures: Five more Victorians die with coronavirus

Five people with COVID-19 have died in Victoria in the past 24 hours.

The state has recorded another 403 fresh cases.

A male in his 50s lost his battle with the virus overnight, along with a male in his 70s and a female in her 70s, a male in his 80s and male in his 90s.

The last three deaths listed were all connected with aged care.

Victoria has now recorded 49 deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 201 people in hospital with COVID-19, 40 of those in intensive care.

There are 3630 active cases in Victoria.

VICTORIA’S PAST 14 DAYS

July 10: 288 cases

July 11: 216 cases

July 12: 273 cases

July 13: 177 cases

July 14: 270 cases

July 15: 238 cases

July 16: 317 cases

July 17: 428 cases

July 18: 217 cases

July 19: 363 cases

July 20: 275 cases

July 21: 374 cases

July 22: 484 cases

July 23: 403 cases