Latest COVID-19 figures: Five more Victorians die with coronavirus
Five people with COVID-19 have died in Victoria in the past 24 hours.
The state has recorded another 403 fresh cases.
A male in his 50s lost his battle with the virus overnight, along with a male in his 70s and a female in her 70s, a male in his 80s and male in his 90s.
The last three deaths listed were all connected with aged care.
Victoria has now recorded 49 deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 201 people in hospital with COVID-19, 40 of those in intensive care.
There are 3630 active cases in Victoria.
VICTORIA’S PAST 14 DAYS
July 10: 288 cases
July 11: 216 cases
July 12: 273 cases
July 13: 177 cases
July 14: 270 cases
July 15: 238 cases
July 16: 317 cases
July 17: 428 cases
July 18: 217 cases
July 19: 363 cases
July 20: 275 cases
July 21: 374 cases
July 22: 484 cases
July 23: 403 cases