Latest COVID-19 figures: More mixed news for Victoria

2 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Victoria has recorded five new COVID-19 cases.

Thankfully, there have been no new deaths.

There are 105 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.

Nine people are in hospital with the coronavirus, none of those receiving intensive care.

18,442 tests were received in the past 24 hours.

Metro Melbourne’s rolling 14-day average is 6.1.

There were 10 cases recorded with an unknown source from October 6 to October 19.

Regional Victoria’s rolling 14-day average is 0.6.

October 16: 2 new cases, 0 deaths
October 17: 1 new case, 0 deaths
October 18: 2 new cases, 0 deaths
October 19: 4 new cases, 1 death
October 20: 1 new case (and one positive Victorian in interstate quarantine) 0 deaths
October 21: 3 new cases, 0 deaths
October 22: 5 new cases, 0 deaths

